Three people feared dead in ‘terror attack’ after stabbing frenzy in Reading park

Three people are believed to have been killed after a guy began stabbing people at random in a park in Reading, Berkshire, with the incident considered to be terror relevant.

The horror attacks took spot at Forbury Gardens after a Black Lives Matter protest had been held at the park earlier on Saturday.

A guy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A safety supply stated the numerous stabbing is suspected to be terror-relevant and that the guy who has been arrested is a Libyan.

Individual trainer Lawrence Wort, 20, who stated he was all around 10 metres from the assault, stated: “The park was very complete, a great deal of people sat all around consuming with buddies, when a single lone particular person walked by means of, abruptly shouted some unintelligible phrases and went all around a big group of all around 10, attempting to stab them.

“He stabbed 3 of them, severely in the neck, and beneath the arms, and then turned and began working in direction of me, and we turned and began working.







“When he realised that he couldn’t catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down, he got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park.”

A police statement stated: “Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody. A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.”

Graphic video circulating on social media displays at least 4 victims lying on the ground currently being assisted by police and witnesses after the incident.

The Telegraph reviews that 3 people have died and two are in important care.

Individuals claims have not been confirmed by the police.

Victims had been earlier rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for therapy.

Police and air ambulance swarmed the scene on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”

Property Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by reviews of the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she extra.







It is understood Patel is currently being stored up to date on the condition.

The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives close to the scene, stated she noticed the emergency air ambulance autos land on the close by Kings Meadow on Saturday evening as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing plenty of sirens and stated surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

Thames Valley Police stated on Twitter: “We are conscious of reviews of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.

“Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”