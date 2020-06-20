This Dreamer wanted to celebrate the Supreme Court’s DACA decision. He ended the night in handcuffs.

Jorge Resendez woke up Thursday morning to a cellphone buzzing with texts.

The U.S. Supreme Court had upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals plan in excess of the Trump Administration’s attempts to finish it, providing a short-term victory to around 15,000 Coloradans.

Resendez went downtown to celebrate but ended the day in handcuffs.

The 32-yr-outdated had earlier shared his expertise as a DACA-recipient with the crowd and marched with hundreds to the Downtown Detention Center to protest racial profiling following the immigration rally merged with a police protest.

As rain picked up and the rally dissipated, Resendez and a different good friend grabbed some indications and lengthy orange tubes that organizers had applied to website link arms in the street.

But as the two walked towards their automobiles, many police automobiles drove behind them. They have been handcuffed as officers searched their backpacks, Resendez explained. Additional police automobiles appeared.

He did not know why.

“It was a really scary moment at the beginning, being surrounded by so many cops, not knowing what would happen,” Resendez explained. “What could happen to me as an immigrant … and then also not being able to explain to them that we did not participate. We didn’t know what they were detaining us for.”

Police took them to a substation off Colfax Avenue and issued citations for “obstruction equipment prohibited.”

In an e mail, Denver police explained “those cited were observed using the equipment to block traffic. They were contacted after they left the intersection.”

Protestors had blocked website traffic briefly on Colfax Avenue in front of Denver’s jail, but there was no observed police presence at the time. But Resendez explained he by no means blocked the intersection.

The day had started off as a celebration. It ended with him pondering if he was going to jail.

“I couldn’t speak for a while,” Resendez explained following becoming launched. “There was so many things running though my head.”

Other organizers rushed to aid and identified as state Sen. Julie Gonzalez, D-Denver, to aid.

“What a painful way to end such a powerful day,” Gonzalez explained. “There is so substantially perform to do to mend local community believe in in law enforcement.

“It’s interactions like these simple misunderstandings that really hinder efforts to actually restore that trust,” she explained.