This Chemical-Free Hack Stops Mosquitoes in Their Tracks

Ah, summertime. When absolutely nothing beats hanging out in the yard with a very good guide, we could do with no becoming bitten to bits by mosquitoes just about every 12 months. And while we kinda agree with The Simpsons‘ Ned Flanders that mosquito bites “sure are fun to scratch,” the scars they depart on our arms and legs are not cute.

So we had been in luck when we found this nifty tiny hack: Retain an oscillating fan on close by. Mosquitoes are comparatively weak fliers, so putting a fan on your deck, patio or table can present a very low-tech, chemical-absolutely free option. It is specially useful when the pesky pests get indoors.

Not only does it function, but this strategy has been endorsed by the New York Occasions and American Mosquito Manage Association.

