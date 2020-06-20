The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Bekah Martinez is officially a mom-of-two!

The former Bachelor contestant and partner Grayston Leonard welcomed their infant boy on Friday, June 19, which comes significantly less than two many years after giving birth to daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

Bekah announced her small one’s arrival on Instagram, alongside a collage of pictures of her homebirth.

“He’s. HERE,” Bekah’s Instagram caption read on Saturday morning. “Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52 a.m., June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz.”

The actuality Television character exposed that she and her boyfriend have still to identify their newborn, but informed her followers that “suggestions welcome.”

In the weeks top up to her bundle of joy’s arrival, the mom candidly mentioned the discomfort and joy she’s skilled during her pregnancy. “These are strange times, but also wonderful times. I have a feeling I’ll look back at these months of stillness as some of my favorite,” the 25-yr-outdated wrote. “Nowhere important to be; nothing to do but soak up these in-between moments before a new little person makes us a family of four.”