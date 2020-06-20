Teyana Taylor Blasts ‘Internet COVID Experts’ for Criticizing Her Album Listening Party

Instagram

When an Online troll tries to damage her satisfied minute by lecturing her for holding a personal listening celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic, the singer is not obtaining any of it.

Teyana Taylor only desired to celebrate her new album “The Album” by holding a huge, star-studded album listening celebration. So, when an Online troll experimented with to damage her satisfied minute by lecturing her about Coronavirus protocols, the singer was not obtaining any of it.

Explaining that she had produced absolutely sure that she gave the greatest safety for the celebration-goers, Teyana wrote in an Instagram comment, “The Album PART 1 VIBES: I want to thank all my family and close friends for coming out to my private album release listening. It was so much love and positive energy, I am forever so appreciative.”

Later on she addressed the criticism, saying, “FYI for all the internet covid experts, we had REAL Covid Police & medics that made sure we were all safe and able to have a good time all while following covid regulations. Custom ‘#TheAlbum’ Masks and hazmat suits were also provided! thanks for the concerns but mama is just fine.”

Amid the well known attendees at the listening celebration have been Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Karrueche Tran, Winnie Harlow and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. Cardi also brought her daughter Kulture at the occasion, which marked her initial time gracing red carpet.

Teyana’s “The Album” was launched on Friday, June 19 in honor of Juneteeth. The singer received followers crying with an emotional paramedic get in touch with audio featuring her husband Iman Shumpert when she was in labor for their initial youngster back in December 2015.

She place the audio in the album’s extremely initial track which was appropriately titled “Intro”. In the explained audio, Iman can be heard frantically creating aphone get in touch with to a paramedic as Teyana welcomed their little one lady, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., within their house in 2015. “She’s having a baby!” so Iman exclaims on the cellphone. “I have my daughter in my hands.”

It efficiently produced followers who listened to it cry as a single wrote on Twitter, “Teyana Taylor’s Intro. Omg I’m crying. Iman!!!! I would have 25 of his kids if he wanted me to if I was her. So sweet.” One more particular person echoed the sentiment and explained, “The intro to Teyana Taylor album got me crying. He crying. She crying omg.”