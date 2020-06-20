Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Battery Day Event Pushed Back Again

Tesla’s extremely-anticipated Battery Day occasion is staying pushed back once again, and may well be mixed with the electrical auto manufacturer’s shareholder meeting, in accordance to CEO Elon Musk.

At the occasion, Tesla is anticipated to unveil a new lower-expense, prolonged-lifestyle battery that will initial seem in the Model three in China later on this 12 months or early 2021 in advance of arriving in other markets this kind of as North America. The “million-mile” battery will use small to no cobalt, which drives up the costs of electrical car batteries, and will function chemical additives, elements, and coatings that will enable for a lot more storage of power more than longer intervals.

Battery Day was at first slated to take place in late May possibly, but Musk tweeted that due to an anticipated lower attendance, Tesla was organizing to release a webcast for the occasion in June, followed by an in-particular person occasion a number of months later on.

Nevertheless, it now seems that the Battery Day occasion will be delayed additional. In response to a query on whether or not the Cybertruck will be at Tesla’s shareholder meeting, at first set for July seven, Musk stated that the meeting will most likely be pushed back to at least August.

Yes, but we will have to postpone yearly shareholder meeting, as nevertheless no big gatherings permitted by July 7th. Not positive of new date, but am guessing possibly a month or so later on. &mdash Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

Then, in response to a query of whether or not the shareholder meeting delay will impact Battery Day, Musk stated the two occasions may well be held collectively.

Possibly great to mix them, because they are converging in time. I’m hopeful we can announce a date soon after the July 4th week. &mdash Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

Musk also exposed that the internet site of the occasions will most likely be in Fremont, California, which was a internet site of controversy soon after the CEO determined to restart the facility in May possibly towards Alameda County principles.

has reached out to Tesla to verify the ideas to delay Battery Day and the company’s shareholder meeting. We will update this short article as quickly as we hear back.

