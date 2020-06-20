Tens of Thousands Protest in Mali Amid Growing Opposition to Keita Presidency

BAMAKO, Mali — Police fired tear gasoline at protesters demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s resignation on Friday as tens of 1000’s took to the streets for the 2nd this month in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

The ongoing unrest underscored the mounting opposition to Mr. Keita, who has led the West African nation considering that 2013 when he took workplace months following a French-led military operation ousted Islamic extremists from electrical power in the north.

Individuals militants have waged an insurgency from their desert hide-outs all through Mr. Keita’s presidency, carrying out regular attacks on the Malian military and U.N. peacekeepers.

As Malians have grown weary of the government’s managing of the jihadi crisis, opposition events and clerics have also accused the Keita government of corruption.