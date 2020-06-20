Teddy Riley Snaps at Comedian Over Song Battle Shade

Instagram

The drama among Tony Baker and the musician began right after the forrmer tends to make exciting of Teddy when commenting in a new ‘Verzuz’ battle featuring Alicia Keys and John Legend.

“Teddy Riley pulled up! Let’s pray that we don’t lose the internet connection,” Tony commented, referring to technical difficulties throughout Teddy and Babyface‘s battle. Teddy then caught wind of the shoutout and did not consider lengthy to fire back.

“Tony Baker if you want to continue being funny you got to let Oh jokes become the pass or you will be stuck in the past brother,” he wrote to Tony.. “Grow up and get money! Remind you to joke Only makes me money but you still broke.”

In response to that, Tony took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of their not-so-pleasant interaction. “Gotdammit. @theshaderoom TEDDY HAS HAD IT!! His typos deflated the whole assault tho….,” so Tony captioned the image.

“Lmfaoooo why that mane so mad????? I’ll fire his a** up for ya bro,” a single of his followers wrote in the comment area. “Teddy got a 5th grade education. It’s either that or he don’t proof read. I can’t understand his sentences,” a single other critic explained, with somebody else incorporating, “You got that man all up in his feelings he forgot how to spell.”

Back in April, Teddy and Babyface had been forced to abruptly shut down their song battle due to technical situation in advance of they ultimately had a rematch. Babyface, who was born Kenny Edmonds, and Teddy drew a enormous audience of above 400,000 viewers on Saturday. Nevertheless, in advance of they began, they had been interrupted with technical issues with regards to the audio. They determined to consider a 30 minute break to correct the challenge but when Teddy returned, his audio was even now also minimal. They even known as Dr. Dre for enable.

“I’m sitting here. I’m waiting. I’m wondering what the f**k is going on,” Dre explained to a member of Teddy’s crew. The “2001” star extra, “What we doing right now? I’m over here and I’m sitting and I’m waiting! I have so much respect for both ya’ll… I gotta see this.”