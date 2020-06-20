TCU Offers Free COVID-19 Testing To Students, Employees This Coming Week – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth, Texas () – Texas Christian University (TCU) is giving totally free COVID-19 testing on campus for college students and staff this approaching week.

The college mentioned testing will consider area at the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center from 10 a.m. to five p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to five p.m. Tuesday by way of Friday.

The testing area is a Texas Nationwide Guard mobile web site that will be managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Tarrant County Public Wellbeing.

People who are interested in testing at the TCU web site will will need to register right here.

The college mentioned participants ought to get their final results inside of two to 4 days.