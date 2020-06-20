Taylor Swift Supports Juneteenth as National Holiday as She Gives Employees Day Off

WENN

The ‘You Want to Calm Down’ hitmaker vows to be a ‘loudly and ferociously anti-racist’ as she marks the approaching Freedom Day on June 19 in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Taylor Swift has promised supporters she will be a ferocious anti-racist moving forward as component of a statement launched to mark America’s Juneteenth celebrations.

The singer created her pledge in honour of the 155th anniversary of the complete emancipation of all African-American slaves, insisting she has modified her existence permanently as a outcome of the Black Lives Matter motion for racial justice.

“For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

The “Blank Space” hitmaker also supported the thought of celebrating Juneteenth as an official, federally-recognised nationwide vacation in the United States.

“Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment,” she shared.

George Clooney also celebrated Juneteenth by taking a sarcastic jab at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been extensively criticised for his tone deaf treatment method of Black Lives Matter protesters, even though telling The Wall Street Journal that his controversies have created the June vacation “very famous.”

“Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth famous’,” the actor wrote sarcastically in a statement to , ahead of referring to the infamous anti-civil rights legacy of late bigoted American politician, Bull Conner. “Much like when Bull Conner made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts.”