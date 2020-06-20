Sunny and dry today with highs in the 80s

Denver returns to seasonal temperatures today with sunny climate and a large close to 85. There is no rain in the forecast, in accordance to the Nationwide Climate Support.

Sunday and Monday will be primarily sunny with highs in the reduced- to mid-80s and a 30% opportunity of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday has a forecast large of 80 and temperatures could hit 86 on Wednesday. Each days really should be primarily sunny with a opportunity of storms in the afternoon.

Substantial temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the reduced 90s.

The earliest summertime solstice in 124 many years arrives at three:43 p.m. today. It is the longest day of the yr.





Boulder and Fort Collins will see temperatures in the mid-80s today and Colorado Springs could hit a large of 82.

Substantial temperatures in the foothills will keep in the 70s with temperatures in the mountains hovering in the 60s. The Eastern Plains will see temperatures in the mid-80s.