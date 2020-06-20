Student Lands Cut-Rate San Francisco Hotel Room After Campus Closed Down Because Of COVID-19 – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX five) — Jesse Hernandez Jr. headed down the hall to his short-term residence, a hotel area at the Hilton close to San Francisco’s Chinatown.

“My stay here has been good, very peaceful,” explained Hernandez. “Being able to sleep on a comfortable bed, being able to think, and get all my work done.”

The area was paid for by College students Increasing Over. The non-revenue negotiated a lowered fee with the Hilton Hotel, supplying Hernandez with a risk-free area to keep and examine following his campus closed down throughout spring semester due to COVID-19.

“Finals [were] about to start off for me,” mentioned Hernandez. “And obtaining went back residence to a smaller room it was really difficult to examine, [and] keep centered.”

Rather, the background big ate, rested and studied for all around 6 weeks in his short-term ‘room with a view’ all the although pondering of his grandmother who raised him.

“I grew up with my grandma, I am grateful for that,” mentioned Hernandez. “So for the previous, like, 18 many years I stayed in a mobile residence [with her].”

But her mobile residence was packed with other household members when Hernandez came back from college so the hotel area grew to become his solo refuge. But he did control to carry along two close friends for firm, his cherished stuffed animals.

“Those are my two stuffed animals,” mentioned Hernandez as he pointed out the pair. “The monkey … I’ve had him since the day I was born!”

And now weeks later on, with finals behind him, Hernandez is out of the hotel and back residence with household.

“Things are good,” mentioned Hernandez. ” [But] I come to feel like I’ve form of allow myself go in terms of excess weight mainly because when I was in the hotel, I was ordering a whole lot of meals and things like that. So I am striving to, you know, get the job done out to an extent.”

As for the 6 weeks he invested viewing downtown San Francisco solo, he had this to say.

“I’ve only been to San Francisco, I would say honestly like four times, five times in my life,” mentioned Hernandez. ” So getting ready to keep there and I had my bike with me, so, was ready to do some adventuring. It was wonderful.”

Oh and just how did he do on individuals ultimate exams?

“I finished,” mentioned Hernandez. “And I’m doing pretty well.”