Steph Curry GAINS Weight – New Pics Show NBA Star Looking ‘Chubby’!!

NBA star Steph Curry place on a handful of lbs in the course of the quarantine. MTO Information obtained unique pics of the basketball star yesterday in Los Angeles. And Steph undoubtedly appears a bit thicker.

Some individuals on social, media are calling Steph “chubby.”

Steph was noticed grabbing an early dinner with his young children at Nobu in Malibu.

Right here are the pics of the NBA star:

Steph has the appropriate to place on a handful of, his season is above.

When the NBA programs to are-start off its season at the finish of the summer season, Steph’s crew – the Golden State Warriors – have been eradicated from perform. So he is not anticipated back on the court till the fall.

Steph is a basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the Nationwide Basketball Association (NBA). A 6-time NBA All-Star, Curry has been named the NBA Most Worthwhile Player (MVP) twice and won 3 NBA championships with the Warriors. Quite a few gamers and analysts have known as him the biggest shooter in NBA historical past.

He is credited with revolutionizing the game of basketball by inspiring teams to on a regular basis employ the 3-stage shot.