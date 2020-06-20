Stabbing at U.K. Park Injures Several People

LONDON — Several persons had been injured on Saturday in a stabbing assault at a park in southern England wherever a Black Lives Matter protest had been held earlier in the day, in accordance to the police.
The police arrested a guy at the scene but have not nevertheless indicated what the motive behind the assault in the town of Reading through may well be.
“Officers, along with other emergency services, were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7 p.m. following reports of a stabbing that had taken place,” Thames Valley Police mentioned.
Some social media posts at first mentioned the assault took place in the course of the Black Lives Matter protest. But Lawrence Wort, a 20-12 months-outdated personalized trainer who mentioned he had witnessed the assault, disputed that. He mentioned the protest had ended at least 3 hrs just before the stabbings.
“The park was pretty full, a lot of people sat around drinking with friends when one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went round a large group (of about 10 people) trying to stab them,” Mr. Wort mentioned in a message on Twitter.
He mentioned the man’s eyes “looked like he was on some sort of drugs.” The assailant stabbed 3 persons in the neck and below the arms just before turning and working towards Mr. Wort, who mentioned he ran to escape.
The attacker then turned his consideration to one more group of persons who had been sitting, stabbing 1 of them in the back of the neck, Mr. Wort mentioned. When he recognized that all people had started off to run, the assailant left the park, he continued.
Nieema Hassan, 1 of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest at Forbury Gardens, mentioned in a video message on Facebook that the incident had practically nothing to do with the protest and none of the protesters had been impacted as they had all left the park by the the attacks took place.
“They were very peaceful — we worked with the police liaisons the entire ,” she extra.
The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”