Stabbing at U.K. Park Injures Several People

LONDON — Several persons had been injured on Saturday in a stabbing assault at a park in southern England wherever a Black Lives Matter protest had been held earlier in the day, in accordance to the police.

The police arrested a guy at the scene but have not nevertheless indicated what the motive behind the assault in the town of Reading through may well be.

“Officers, along with other emergency services, were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7 p.m. following reports of a stabbing that had taken place,” Thames Valley Police mentioned.

Some social media posts at first mentioned the assault took place in the course of the Black Lives Matter protest. But Lawrence Wort, a 20-12 months-outdated personalized trainer who mentioned he had witnessed the assault, disputed that. He mentioned the protest had ended at least 3 hrs just before the stabbings.