St. Anthony Police: Missing Man Kyle Compardo Known To Frequent Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS () — St. Anthony police are asking for the public’s support in finding a guy who has been missing for months.

In accordance to police, 37-yr-outdated Kyle Compardo has not been witnessed or heard from by household or buddies in months. He’s recognized to regular Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Compardo is described as six-foot, 230 lbs with blue eyes.

Anybody with info is asked to contact Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.