South Korea Sees Largest Spike in COVID-19 Cases in 3 Weeks

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea reported 67 new scenarios of the coronavirus on Saturday, the biggest each day leap in about 3 weeks amid an upward trend in new infections.

Overall health authorities explained 31 of the new scenarios came from overseas when the rest have been locally contaminated. It was the biggest each day boost due to the fact 79 scenarios have been reported on May possibly 28.

The nation has confirmed 12,373 scenarios, such as 280 deaths

South Korea has been struggling to include a spike in virus transmissions due to the fact early May possibly, when it eased social distancing principles. Most of the new scenarios have been reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, exactly where about half of the country’s 51 million folks dwell.

The new scenarios have been linked to nightlife establishments, church providers, a major e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door salespeople.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific area:

— China’s capital has recorded a even more drop in new confirmed coronavirus scenarios as tightened measures to include the spread stay in location. Officials reported 22 new scenarios in Beijing on Saturday, along with 5 other people elsewhere in the nation. No new deaths have been reported and 308 folks stay hospitalized. One particular of the Beijing scenarios is a nurse at a hospital in the suburban Changping district. The Peking University Worldwide Hospital exactly where she worked is now beneath tightened restrictions, along with residential communities in the surrounding region. A complete of 205 folks have been diagnosed with the virus in Beijing due to the fact the outbreak started final week, with at least two of them critically unwell and 11 other people in severe issue.

— Australia’s Victoria state is set to reimpose family restrictions on Monday right after recording double-digit increases in COVID-19 scenarios for a fourth consecutive day. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says family gatherings will be limited to 5 visitors and outside gatherings to 10 folks until finally midnight July 12. Victoria recorded 25 new scenarios on Saturday, the greatest each day boost in two months. The planned easing of restrictions for cafes, eating places and pubs, from a optimum of 20 visitors to a optimum of 50, will be deferred for 3 weeks. Companies that are set to open for the initially Monday, such as gyms and cinemas, will be permitted to do so but with a optimum of 20 folks.

— The coronavirus outbreak in China has witnessed as surge in on the web purchasing, with practically four.seven billion packages delivered by postal and courier firms through a mid-yr purchasing spree, up far more than 48% from final yr, in accordance to the submit workplace. E-commerce firms this kind of as Alibaba and JD.com have supplied significant promotions to flip June one-18 into a purchasing festival. China’s very created on the web retail and delivery providers have been significant beneficiaries through the pandemic when brick-and-mortar outlets have been largely shut or forced to restrict the amount of shoppers.

