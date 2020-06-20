Sonoma Co. Businesses Get Ready To Welcome Tourists In Need Of An Escape – San Francisco

GUERNEVILLE (KPIX) – From curbside retail and dining outside, to indoor support and the opening of salons, the slow-movement rollback of Bay Place restrictions took a considerable stage forward Friday in Sonoma County. The tourist location is now open for leisure travel.

“I live in San Francisco,” mentioned Kijafa Idalliah as she arrived on the financial institution of the Russian River. “We were looking for an escape out of the city drudgery, and wanted some nature. Here we are in Guerneville.”

Idalliah and her pals desired to get away this weekend, and not just for the day. Incredibly a lot on the ball, they booked a area in Guerneville on day 1.

“The phones have been blowing up all day,” says Crista Luedtke, proprietor of Boon Hotel & Spa. “A lot of emails. A lot of people feel like they missed the boat because we are sold out.”

Luedtke says it has been a scramble to get prepared for a complete home, mainly because reopening indicates modifications.

“A bike sanitation station, so if you want to take our beach cruisers to the park,” Luedtke explains. “Loungers, pairs of two, 6 foot apart. And those are your designated chairs for the weekend.”

“Eight-feet in diameter, 8-feet apart,” mentioned Tony Terrero, describing the distancing circles he has set up at Johnson’s Seaside.

The seashore is also welcoming its initially visitors of the season this weekend, only fewer of them.

“Due to the current situation at hand, we have to limit the number of people on the beach, and we’ve been doing that by having a finite number of people,” Terrero says. “We have a reservation system which is new this year. A lot of changes.”

In spite of the modifications, men and women in town described a sense of relief that the electrical power that runs this economic climate is back on yet again. And it is no modest relief for people who are just right here going to.

“Yeah, I am a mental health provider,” Idalliah says. “For my own sanity and preservation during the shelter in place it’s nice to have allocated safe spaces to go in the community — that we can have a respite.”

“Those who come as tourists are also helping support the local businesses, the restaurants, the bars,” Luedtke says of the financial affect. “Everything sort of works together, right?”

The county’s tourism board is asking visitors and hosts to adhere to security recommendations. They say building this perform securely is in everyone’s curiosity and depends on everybody.