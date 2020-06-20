Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continues to do her bit for the nation amidst coronavirus pandemic

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a single Bollywood star who usually has stood up for essential socio-financial leads to and does her ideal to aid people in will need. Currently as the nation is going by difficult occasions, the actress has stepped up for people in will need when once again. The actress has been actively raising awareness about the security measures laid down by the Indian government and the Planet Wellness Organisation by her social media account and now she’s taking points a notch greater.

As an try to aid migrants in diverse components of the nation, Sonam has been donating to different organisations which includes the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Global Association For Human Values which assists 1000’s of everyday wage earners, Khaana Chahiye which is a citizen initiative to battle hunger along with a unique fund set up by Producers Guild Of India to aid cine employees. Apart from this, she has also been urging supporters to make contributions in what ever method they can.

Meanwhile, on the operate front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was final witnessed in romantic comedy, The Zoya Issue opposite Dulquer Salmaan.