Sonakshi Sinha deactivates her Twitter account

Whilst social media is a wonderful medium for persons to stay in touch it also comes with its honest share of downsides. Bollywood stars also created use of the platform to interact with their followers but they also have to deal with a honest share of trolls that exist there. Now, it appears that Sonakshi Sinha has had sufficient of it and has made a decision to quit Twitter by deactivating her account.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of her final tweet. The tweet read through, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off – deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out” She captioned the publish, “ag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter” Consider a seem at the publish beneath.





Even even though Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter account has been deactivated, she will carry on utilizing her Instagram account via which she has regularly been sharing updates about her existence in quarantine along with attempting to spread positivity in these attempting occasions.