Shootout At Rayshard Brooks Vigil While Atlanta Police Are ‘On Strike’! (Graphic Video)

A shootout broke out yesterday, throughout a vigil for Rashard Brooks – the Black guy killed by Atlanta police. But MTO Information can report that this shootout was diverse than most.

The gunmen have been brazenly walked by way of the streets of Atlanta, openly carrying assault weapons and started shooting at each and every other.

Right here IS THE VIDEO – WARNING Consists of GUN VIOLENCE

The video is surprising. If you did not know It – you would consider that the video was staying filmed in a creating nation, not the United Ssates.

Atlanta police are at the moment on “strike” following 1 of their fellow officers was charged with killing Rashard Brooks. While cops cannot legally go on strike, officers are calling in sick in record numbers. And as a end result, most of Atlanta is at the moment staying underneath policed.

Gangs are taking benefit of the lack of police – and behaving brazenly. Final evening a dozen or so gang members started marching from the Wendy’s the place Rashard was killed, down a main highway.

The gang members have been all carrying weapons, and 1 was carrying a huge assault rifle. When they ran into their rivals, as viewed in the video, a shootout popped off.

A single innocent bystander, a female, was hit. No word but on her problem.

MTO Information reached out to the Atlanta police, and to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to clarify what is going on in the city – but neither would comment.

Right here IS THE VIDEO – WARNING Consists of GUN VIOLENCE