Sheriff’s Department Says Surveillance Video Shows No Foul Play In Death Of Malcolm Harsch In Victorville – Los Angeles

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Malcom Harsch, the 38-yr-outdated Black guy observed hanging from a tree close to a Victorville library final month, died from an obvious suicide, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department mentioned Friday.

In a statement, the division mentioned it had obtained surveillance video that showed there was no foul perform in the Could 31 death. The division also mentioned detectives met with Harsch’s loved ones and shared proof collected, which includes the video.

“Although there remains no sign of foul play, the forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death,” the division mentioned in a statement.

In accordance to the sheriff’s division, a lady referred to as 911 on Could 31 at about seven:07 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had hanged himself.

The caller mentioned she and her boyfriend, later on recognized as Harsch, had been with each other in the course of the morning but she had given that returned to her tent for a quick time period of time. She mentioned some others in the encampment advised her that Harsch was observed hanging from a tree and lower down.

Persons residing in the encampment have been doing CPR and trying to revive Harsch when deputies arrived and took in excess of. Regardless of lifesaving efforts by paramedics, Harsch was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A thorough investigation was conducted at the scene to recover any evidence to assist with the investigation,” the statement mentioned. “Sheriff’s Department personnel at the scene, including the coroner investigator, did not recover any evidence to suggest foul play.”

Najee Ali, a spokesperson for the loved ones, issued a statement Friday evening that mentioned, in aspect:

“On behalf of the family of Malcolm Harsch, unfortunately it seems he did take his own life. The Victorville Police Department officials released new video evidence to family members. The family wants to sincerely thank everyone for their support and prayers.”

In accordance to the division, Sheriff John McMahon has been in speak to with the California Department of Justice and was operating in cooperation with them as the investigation continued.

Everyone with facts about Harsch’s death was asked to get in touch with the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911.