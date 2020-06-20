Sheriff: Help Sought Finding Terry McCoy, 68, From Wheaton

MINNEAPOLIS () – A 68-12 months-outdated guy has gone missing in Traverse County.

Terry Lee McCoy was final observed at his house in Wheaton, Minnesota at two p.m. Wednesday. McCoy, who is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 250 lbs, could have sustained latest injuries. He has gray hair with a bald spot on best.

Officials mentioned he left his cell telephone, wallet, and personalized residence at house. It is feasible, they mentioned, that McCoy left on foot mainly because no cars had been missing from his home.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Workplace is seeking for much more details, and motivate anybody who has observed or spoken to McCoy given that Wednesday to make contact with them at 320-422-7800.