SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — All evening and via Saturday afternoon, city of San Francisco crews worked to clean up immediately after protesters vandalized statues in the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park.

In the aftermath, a whole lot of persons came out to see the injury for themselves.

Amongst the all of a sudden-empty pedestals, 1 that held Star-Spangled Banner poet Francis Scott Essential, a guy who, in reality, owned slaves. One more held Junipero Serra, founder of California missions and also a slave proprietor.

“When I was here last week I had noticed Junipero Serra was still up,” mentioned a bystander named Tasmin. “I thought it was, you know, surprising to have him so prominently in the park, considering the history.”

But the crowd wasn’t completed with the toppling of the Essential and Sera statues. They also knocked down the monument to former Pres. Ulysses S. Grant who, as Union standard accepted the surrender of the Confederacy then, later on, sent U.S. troops to battle the Ku Klux Klan.

“I don’t get Ulysses S. Grant because he was fighting for the abolition of slavery, not for slavery,” a guy named Seth advised KPIX. “So I don’t understand why (his statue) would be taken out.”

Vandalized but not eliminated was a statue of Miguel de Cervantes, a Spanish author who was himself a slave for 5 many years.

“Don Quixote and Sancho Panza — and for what?” asked a annoyed Howard, viewing the graffiti elimination from John F. Kennedy Drive. “It’s very sad. It makes me feel it’s totally out of hand and it has nothing to do with civil rights.”

The spray-paint injury stretched from the de Youthful, across walkways in the park and out into the surrounding neighborhoods.

The commotion lasted at least an hour and a half. “And the police did nothing,” mentioned one more bystander named Howard. “They let them do it.”

Police would not consider queries Saturday about what occurred Friday evening but they issued a statement, studying, in aspect: “Officers arrived and observed several hundred people vandalizing structures and statues. As emergency backup arrived, the crowd turned on police and began throwing objects at the officers. At approximately 9:30 p.m. the group began to disperse in several directions. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also launched a statement on the vandalism in the park: