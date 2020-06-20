SF Mayor, Residents Decry Vandalism of Golden Gate Park Statues – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — All evening and via Saturday afternoon, city of San Francisco crews worked to clean up immediately after protesters vandalized statues in the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park.
In the aftermath, a whole lot of persons came out to see the injury for themselves.
Amongst the all of a sudden-empty pedestals, 1 that held Star-Spangled Banner poet Francis Scott Essential, a guy who, in reality, owned slaves. One more held Junipero Serra, founder of California missions and also a slave proprietor.
“When I was here last week I had noticed Junipero Serra was still up,” mentioned a bystander named Tasmin. “I thought it was, you know, surprising to have him so prominently in the park, considering the history.”
But the crowd wasn’t completed with the toppling of the Essential and Sera statues. They also knocked down the monument to former Pres. Ulysses S. Grant who, as Union standard accepted the surrender of the Confederacy then, later on, sent U.S. troops to battle the Ku Klux Klan.
“I don’t get Ulysses S. Grant because he was fighting for the abolition of slavery, not for slavery,” a guy named Seth advised KPIX. “So I don’t understand why (his statue) would be taken out.”
Vandalized but not eliminated was a statue of Miguel de Cervantes, a Spanish author who was himself a slave for 5 many years.
“Don Quixote and Sancho Panza — and for what?” asked a annoyed Howard, viewing the graffiti elimination from John F. Kennedy Drive. “It’s very sad. It makes me feel it’s totally out of hand and it has nothing to do with civil rights.”
The spray-paint injury stretched from the de Youthful, across walkways in the park and out into the surrounding neighborhoods.
The commotion lasted at least an hour and a half. “And the police did nothing,” mentioned one more bystander named Howard. “They let them do it.”
Police would not consider queries Saturday about what occurred Friday evening but they issued a statement, studying, in aspect: “Officers arrived and observed several hundred people vandalizing structures and statues. As emergency backup arrived, the crowd turned on police and began throwing objects at the officers. At approximately 9:30 p.m. the group began to disperse in several directions. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.”
San Francisco Mayor London Breed also launched a statement on the vandalism in the park:
There is quite true ache in this nation rooted in our historical past of slavery and oppression, specifically towards African-Americans and Indigenous persons. I know that ache all as well effectively. But the injury performed to our park final evening went far past just the statues that have been torn down, and incorporated important injury to Golden Gate Park. Each dollar we shell out cleansing up this vandalism requires funding away from really supporting our local community, such as our African-American local community. I say this not to defend any specific statue or what it represents, but to understand that when persons consider action in the identify of my local community, they need to really involve us. And when they vandalize our public parks, that is their agenda, not ours.
If we are going to make true modify, let’s do the operate with our impacted communities to make that modify. To do that, I have asked the Arts Commission, the Human Rights Commission, and the Recreation and Parks Division and its Commission to operate with the local community to assess our public artwork and its intersection with our country’s racist historical past so that we can move forward with each other to make true modifications in this City. Who and what we honor via our public artwork can and need to reflect our values.