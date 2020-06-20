Selena Gomez Encourages Black Lives Matter Conversation in Celebration of Juneteenth

WENN/Avalon

Pledging to finish systemic racism, the ‘Lose You to Adore Me’ hitmaker has previously handed in excess of her Instagram platform to influential civil rights leaders, and urged supporters to vote for a transform.

–

Selena Gomez has encouraged supporters to join her pledge to finish systemic racism permanently in honour of America’s Juneteenth celebrations.

The singer and actress has vowed to proceed her battle for racial justice as Americans celebrate the 155th anniversary of the emancipation of African-American slaves on Friday, June 19.

“Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865,” Selena, a native Texan, wrote on Instagram ahead of the vacation. “Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!”.

“To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio,” she extra, sharing a TIME magazine report about Juneteenth.

In latest weeks, Selena has handed in excess of her Instagram platform to influential civil rights leaders in response to the Black Lives Matter motion protests, and she admits the notion has been a massive hit for her.

“It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life,” the Get rid of “You to Love Me” singer wrote. “This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.”

“I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not.”

Selena also encouraged supporters to maintain background from repeating itself by voting for transform at the U.S. presidential election in November.

“Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources,” she stated.

&#13<br />

Meanwhile, Selena’s pop pal Taylor Swift has also been vocal about Juneteenth, revealing she gave all her workers a paid day off on Friday, so they could celebrate.

&#13<br />

The “Lover” singer tweeted: “For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right.”