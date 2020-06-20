See the Candid Family Photos Kate Middleton Took of Prince William and Their Kids

Tomorrow’s really a unique day for Prince William.

Not only is he celebrating his 38th birthday this Sunday but he is also celebrating Father’s Day alongside the mom of his lovely kids, Kate Middleton.

Ahead of his birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a unique family members photograph to Instagram, in which Prince William is pictured with his 3 kids: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two. The greatest portion? The sweet photograph was taken by Kate herself.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” the Instagram caption go through. “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess.”

In the photograph, the proud father is image sitting on a swing even though his youngest son sits on his lap and his two eldest kids stand happily beside him, smiling from ear to ear.