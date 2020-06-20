Sea Harvest’s Saldanha Bay operations shut down due to non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations

The Harvest Krotoa December in the dry docks in the Cape Town harbor when the trawler was overhauled. Photograph: Sea Harvest

Sea Harvest has been forced to shut doors in its Saldanha

Bay operations for allegedly not complying with Covid-19 regulations although 80

of its employees members have examined beneficial for Covid-19, the Division of

Employment and Labour in the Western Cape explained on Saturday.

The division served the fishing corporation with notices on

Wednesday, instructing to quit all perform in places covered by the notices which

consist of the company’s manufacturing line and entry factors. Sub-contractors who

have been functioning on-internet site in Saldanha Bay also will not be capable to carry on with any

perform.

“Prohibition notices basically indicates that no perform may possibly

consider spot at any of the places in which notices have been served,” explained the division

in a statement.

Sea Harvest is a single of the most significant employers in the West

Coast area, with above one 400 staff immediately based on the corporation for

their livelihoods. The division explained the key issues have been that Sea Harvest

“is confronted with above 80 workers who have been contaminated with the Covid-19

virus” and had no social distancing practices in the workplace.

David Esau, Western Cape Provincial Chief Inspector explained the

intention is not to completely shut organization, but to get the corporation to

adhere to the Covid-19 regulations. As this kind of, the Occupational Wellbeing and Security

(OHS) inspector will do a stick to-up check out to Sea Harvest when the corporation has

confirmed that all minimal requirements have been place in spot to guarantee the

security of each workers and sub-contractors. The division explained in that

approach, ff the inspector is content with the efforts of the employer, the

prohibition observe will then be lifted.

Sea Harvest is but to present a response. The story will be up to date when the corporation delivers a single.