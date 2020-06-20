Scots urged to ‘stay away’ from anti-racism protest in Glasgow by top cop and council chief

Police Scotland has informed protesters to ‘stay away’ from an anti-racism protest in Glasgow right after a series of volatile mass gatherings.

The Glasgow Says No To Racism occasion is due to start at 10.30am regardless of shameful scenes more than the final week wherever peaceful protests have been disrupted.

Stand Up To Racism, who have organised the occasion, mentioned they would collect to send a ‘positive anti-racism message from Glasgow’s George Square to the world”.









They additional: “The demonstration follows events in the last week where groups of racist thugs have violently rampaged through George Square, and this week attacked a no Evictions mobilisation peacefully campaign for refugee rights.”

But Chief Superintendent Hazel Handren, divisional commander for Higher Glasgow has asked protestors to take into account voicing their opinions in other techniques.

She mentioned: “Please do not come to George Square. The lockdown restrictions continue to be in spot and persons really should depart their properties only for extremely restricted functions.

“Anyone who needs to protest really should discover an additional way of undertaking so that keeps absolutely everyone secure.

“We proceed to operate with partners, such as Glasgow City Council, to retain our streets secure for absolutely everyone.









“The disgraceful scenes we have witnessed in George Square are completely unacceptable and a robust policing response is in place for anyone intent on causing violent disruption.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken echoed the similar message and urged residents to stay away from gathering at the square for the duration of this “crucial point” of the Covid-19 lockdown.

She mentioned: “We are at a critical stage in our journey out of lockdown and it stays the situation that it is nevertheless not secure to collect in massive crowds.

“I fully grasp that numerous will want to make their voices heard. But, for now, I urge you to discover choice signifies of undertaking so.

“In usual occasions, absolutely everyone has a proper to protest lawfully. It is a bedrock of our democracy and a proud tradition in Glasgow.

“But just now, just for this brief , please remain secure, retain other individuals secure and remain away.”