Scopa wants prosecutions for corruption at water and sanitation department

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts is concerned about corruption at the Division of Water and Sanitation and wants prosecutions.

The Exclusive Investigations Unit has presently referred 36 scenarios to the Nationwide Prosecuting Authority.

Whilst the SIU presently has 6 proclamations in the water sector, it has asked the president to proclaim two far more investigations.

Soon after acquiring a report from the Exclusive Investigations Unit (SIU) on its 6 investigations into corruption scenarios involving the Division of Water and Sanitation and water boards, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants prosecutions.

“We remain fundamentally concerned about the lack of consequence management,” explained the Scopa chairperson, IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, for the duration of a meeting on Friday.

“We feel that the law enforcement agencies are seriously letting us down.”

At a prior meeting, Scopa resolved to launch a totally-fledged parliamentary investigation into the department, and Hlengwa explained the SIU would be a strategic companion in this investigation.

Hlengwa described the corruption at the department considering that 2014 as ranking amongst the worst he has noticed.

The committee was informed that, whilst some of the investigations had been even now ongoing, the SIU had created 36 referrals to the Nationwide Prosecuting Authority (NPA) flowing from its investigations in the sector, and 7 referrals to the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Hlengwa, in a statement launched right after the meeting, explained the committee planned to interact with the NPA to ascertain what could be carried out to assure the acceleration of prosecutions.

In a single of its ongoing investigations, the SIU had to resort to the use of a search and seizure proclamation to get data on the LTE Consulting contract awarded by the Lepelle Northern Water Board.

SIU head Andy Mothibi explained, in his 5 many years at the institution, it was the 1st they had to get search and seizure orders. This was in November 2019.

Division of Water & Sanitation paid did company really worth R8.9m with its very own officials, SIU investigation reveals. SIU is presenting to SCOPA on its investigations into the department. @TeamNews24 — Jan Gerber (@gerbjan) June 19, 2020

“Our view was, if we did not take action at the , there was a reasonable apprehension that evidence could be destroyed,” he explained.

“In the procedure of executing it, there was cooperation.

“It was with trouble, but it was essential.”

More investigations

The SIU’s presentation to Scopa reads: “From the paperwork seized, it is clear that Lepelle Northern Water continued with the solutions of the contractor right after they acquired the summons. The contract worth went from R2.two billion to R3.two billion.”

In a statement launched right after the meeting, Hlengwa explained: “It is unfortunate that the SIU has to resort to this kind of measures which indicate a deliberate work to frustrate the procedure of investigation.”

The SIU’s presentation also in depth how the board allegedly experimented with to obstruct the investigation in numerous techniques, even so, the investigators had been undeterred.

“The corruption investigation completion date has been extended, as new proof of corrupt pursuits has been uncovered which should be investigated to its logical conclusion. An extension to the proclamation was utilized for and granted in this respect,” reads the presentation.

The SIU has also assessed allegations that the Lepelle Northern Water procured drought relief engineering solutions and investigation solutions in an untoward method and utilized to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a proclamation to investigate the allegations.

They have also utilized to Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption at the Amatola Water Board.

The SIU is also hunting into allegations at the department’s War on Leaks programme and the Sedibeng Water Board.

“After the SIU has assessed the allegations and we will think about applying to the President for a proclamation to investigate these issues,” reads the presentation to Parliament.