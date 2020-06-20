Saqib Saleem quits Twitter to stay away from negativity

Joining the likes of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, singer Neha Bhasin and actress Sonakshi Sinha now is ’83 star Saqib Saleem who announced these days that he is quitting microblogging and social networking web-site Twitter. The planet of social media which has develop into additional about bullying and trolling has been creativity negativity for several.

On quitting Twitter these days, Saqib Saleem wrote, “When we met for the first time, you were lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place full of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct.”

He more shared how the final couple of days have forced him to realise that he isn’t going to need to have this variety of power in his wherever kindness is misplaced. Saqib mentioned, “It is created me realise that I need to have to surround myself with individuals, items, articles and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to come to feel, energies are contagious! Thank you to my just about 99k followers for all the enjoy. We will stay linked by other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are carried out. In a planet wherever you can be anything at all, be variety!

Your Ex Lover,”

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has re-ignited the nepotism debate on social media with a number of stars below fire. As an try to stay away from this kind of negativity, Saqib made a decision to bid bye to Twitter.

Remain tuned for additional updates on the similar.