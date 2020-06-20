Santa Clara County Plans To Treat Areas Where West Nile Virus Found – San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY ( SF) — Vector manage officials in Santa Clara County on Friday confirmed that numerous mosquitoes collected from the 95054, 95051 and 95050 ZIP codes examined constructive for West Nile virus.

Up coming week, vector manage officials system to deal with the impacted spot, which incorporates northern elements of the city of Santa Clara and the northern finish of the Mineta San Jose Worldwide Airport to protect against the spread of West Nile virus.

About 10 % of the impacted spot is residential, in accordance to the county, with the rest becoming largely industrial.

Vector manage officials system to observe all Centers for Disorder Management and Prevention-advised recommendations to manage the virus.

The treatment method is anticipated to get started all over 10 a.m. and final for all over 3 hrs. The treatment method will be centered at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Walsh Avenue and bordered by Montague Expressway and Walsh Avenue to the north, De La Cruz Boulevard and W. Trimble Street to the east, Warburton Avenue to the south and Bowers Avenue to the west.

Members of the public can make contact with the Vector Management District at (408) 282-3114 in between seven:30 a.m. and four:30 p.m. Monday by Friday if they have concerns about the treatment method.