San Quentin Coronavirus Outbreak Explodes; 150 Inmates Infected – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — A coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison continues to expand Saturday, with a lot more inmates and prison personnel testing constructive with COVID-19.

The amount of scenarios has grown exponentially in the previous two weeks. There are now 187 scenarios, which includes 150 inmates and 37 personnel members. That amount is up from only 26 scenarios confirmed on June 16.

Earlier this week, advocates, prisoners and their households demanded urgent action to release prisoners and curb the spread.

Through a virtual press conference Tuesday morning, activists with Oakland’s Ella Baker Center for Human Rights explained the coronavirus started off swiftly spreading by the prison final week.

The coalition of criminal justice activists explained some of the scenarios at San Quentin stem from a May well 30 transfer of 121 inmates from the California Institution for Guys, a Southern California facility that had approximately 500 energetic scenarios at the time and had reported 13 coronavirus-linked deaths.

San Quentin had zero confirmed scenarios prior to the transfer, in accordance to the coalition. At least 4 inmates transferred from the California Institution for Guys have considering that examined constructive, the group explained.

One particular prisoner identified as into the conference from the jail to comment on the recent situations.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, the prison passed out hand sanitizer donated by UCSF. We got one small bottle and haven’t received any since. When it comes to this pandemic, they have absolutely no idea what they are doing, the prisoner said. “The statewide order to socially distance does not contain a footnote excluding incarcerated persons. Our right to be free of grave physical harm is not being afforded to us in the same manner that other human beings are receiving it.”

The governor has started off releasing prisoners inside of 180 days of their unique release date, but some are arguing that is not adequate men and women to make a big difference.

A spokeswoman for the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation explained San Quentin’s testing charge is approximately 3 occasions the state and nationwide coronavirus testing charges and state correctional officials are operating to safe the capability for mass testing each at San Quentin and the state prison process at substantial.

The state has also set up alcohol-based mostly hand sanitizer stations in locations the place sinks and soap are not readily available and prison services are staying routinely cleaned and sanitized. Mandated personnel testing is also underway at San Quentin and 4 other state prisons, in accordance to CDCR spokeswoman Dana Simas.

“CDCR takes the health and safety of our incarcerated population and the community-at-large very seriously and have taken unprecedented steps to address this public health crisis,” Simas explained by way of electronic mail, noting that prisons have also diminished dorm density, offered temperature screening and masks and suspended in-man or woman going to.

“We will continue to expand on our efforts to safely and securely increase physical distancing within our institutions,” she explained.