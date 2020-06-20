San Pablo License Plate Reader Leads To Arrest Of Suspect With Drugs, Assault Rifle – San Francisco

SAN PABLO ( SF) — The automated license plate reader method in San Pablo led to an arrest Friday morning of a guy driving a automobile reported as carjacked in Oakland and the seizure of an assault rifle, medicines and fireworks.

An officer on the graveyard shift found the automobile that triggered the alert and carried out a higher-danger cease to detain the occupants at an undisclosed place.

A search of the automobile turned up an assault rifle, methamphetamine and containers of unlawful fireworks.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.