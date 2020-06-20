San Mateo Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend – San Francisco

SAN MATEO ( SF) — A 19-12 months-previous San Mateo guy was arrested on suspicion of rape, domestic battery and criminal threats following he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Workplace stated.

Jose Armenta Lopez allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend following they had argued and she reported the incident to neighborhood police following the suspect dropped her off.

Deputies investigated and arrested Lopez at his occupation, reserving him into San Mateo County jail.

Detectives feel the assault is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with details about the suspect is asked to make contact with Detective Jerri Cosens (650) 363-4347 or [email protected]