San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting Makes Stunning Extramarital Affair Apology On Social Media – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Prolonged-time San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting took to social media Saturday, issuing a public apology to his household, fellow lawmakers and constituents for getting an extramarital affair.

A conservative internet site unveiled the affair on Friday, claiming the romance may possibly have impacted his managing of enterprise as the highly effective chairman of the Assembly Price range Committee.

In a lengthy Twitter string, Ting apologized and mentioned the affair had not influenced his duties in Sacramento.

“To My Family members, Constituents and Colleagues:

I am creating to offer you every single and each a single of you a direct apology that my individual conduct has harm you. Some of you may possibly have witnessed a report in a appropriate-wing on-line website alleging that my advocacy for staff was motivated by by a romance outdoors of my marriage. The allegation that my payments or votes had been ever driven by any individual consideration is false. I have fought for the rights of operating men and women my total grownup daily life.”

“But I was not faithful to my marriage vows and for that, I am deeply, deeply sorry. I am making my apologies to my family directly and privately and ask, for their sake, the private space to do so.”

“I violated my family’s trust and I must now work, to the extent that I am able, to heal the wounds I have caused them and all of you. I will continue to do my best to represent my district and to work with my colleagues to address the many challenges facing our state.”

The submit drew a mixed response.

Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco in the state legislature, posted: “Thank you for this sincere expression about a deeply painful situation. I wish you & your family the best in moving through this.”

Rene Hinojosa posted: “As a constituent, I appreciate your honesty. As a fellow, flawed human being I’d like to remind everyone that no one is perfect and what we have here is simply an example of humanity. To err is human and so is forgiveness. But then again, so is being judgemental.”

Other individuals had been not as forgiving.

DaPnkDmd posted: “Step down”

Mary Powell felt likewise: “I am so disappointed.”

Union Street SF posted: “You lost my confidence in your representation of our city. Shows signs of selfishness and all about me policy not thinking of your family. Not a good BEAR Bear face in the Cal Family eyes.”

When DePaul Priveto posted: “Good timing, get this out there in the middle of a pandemic, racial upheaval, political corruption and hope nobody notices. Good grief.”