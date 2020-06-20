Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked images reveal Snapdragon 865+ processor

Ice Universe has leaked Samsung’s rumoured Note 20 Ultra in 4 images and a brief video clip.
In accordance to the effectively-recognized leaker, the mobile phone will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, an S Pen with new attributes, new camera performance and a QHD+ 120Hz display. The QHD+ show can also run at 120Hz, not like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.
It is crucial to note that the Snapdragon 865+ chip is not essentially out however, and generally the Note series does not use the ‘plus’ variant of the Snapdragon flagship processor.
There is also reportedly an LTPO show, but Apple produced that engineering for the Apple Observe, so this appears unlikely.
pic.twitter.com/uJgYSlfL5S
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2020
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seems to be exceptionally equivalent to the Note 10+. I can barely inform the big difference, and if somebody advised me this was the Note 10+, I’d think it.
The bezels are slimmer, and the Note 20 Ultra’s show is not as curved as the Note 10+, but they are nonetheless far more slopped than the S20 series’.
However Ice Universe is rather trusted, until eventually Samsung officially reveals the Note 20 Ultra, consider all leaks with a grain of salt.
The Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to launch on August 5th at an approaching livestreamed Samsung Unpacked occasion.
Supply: @UniverseIce