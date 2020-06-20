Samsung Blu-ray players reportedly have stopped working but it’s not clear why

Samsung Blu-ray players seem to be malfunctioning for hundreds of customers, and no a single is positive what the challenge is, ZDNet reported. Some customers report their Blu-ray players get caught in an countless reboot loop when they are switched on, other folks reported hearing a buzzing noise as if the gadget is attempting to read through a disk, but in numerous situations there is no disk in the machine.

Some machines are shutting down quickly immediately after turning on, and nevertheless other customers report their units have grow to be unresponsive to commands and pressing buttons. The troubles really don’t seem to be confined to a single certain model.

On Samsung’s neighborhood help message board, some customers posited the challenges started off with a firmware update, but ZDNet says this does not seem to be the situation, suggesting the very likely culprit was an expired SSL certificate the Blu-ray players utilised to connect to Samsung’s servers.

Samsung did not quickly react to a request for comment Saturday. Consumer services representatives replying to the message board posters are telling men and women the firm is investigating.