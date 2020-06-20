Salinas Man Pleads No Contest To Lewd Acts With 2 Young Girls – San Francisco

SALINAS ( SF) — A 61-yr-previous Salinas guy pleaded no contest to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with two younger women ages four and 9, Monterey County District Lawyer Jeannine Pacioni announced Friday.

The Salinas Police Division started investigating the situation right after a 9-yr-previous woman advised her mom that Rafael Fernando Aparicio, the husband of the girl’s babysitter, touched her inappropriately, the two in excess of and below her outfits on her chest and personal location.

The woman “did not disclose any substantial sexual conduct,” in accordance to the District Attorney’s Workplace.

Investigators located a 2nd little one, age four, who stated Aparicio “touched her private parts over and under the clothes” although at the babysitter’s property, the workplace stated.

Aparicio denied the allegations when interviewed by the police.

Other kids cared for at the property did not disclose any inappropriate touching.

Aparicio will have a sentencing hearing on July 24 and faces a stipulated sentence of 3 many years in prison and a necessity to register as a intercourse offender for daily life.