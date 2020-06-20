Sadak 2 all set to go one floors during the first week of July

The makers of Sadak 2 had quite considerably wrapped up the movie with only one sing continue to be to be shot. But, the shooting came to a full halt when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown. Now, with the lockdown restrictions currently being lifted gradually, the Maharashtra Government is also contemplating offering a green light to for shooting to resume.

In accordance to reviews, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will go on floors in the first week of July. When the song at first was supposed to be shot in Ooty, the makers are now setting up to shoot the exact same in Mumbai. The song is explained to attribute all the 4 prospects – Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The makers are searching to shoot the song in Movie City and are at present searching for a studio so that they can get started functioning on the set.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 release Sadak which also featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead.