Rogers reportedly offering some customers 5GB of free data

Earlier this month, Fido made available a number of customers 5GB of data for free. Now, it seems to be like Rogers is performing the identical.
As spotted by iPhone in Canada, a number of Rogers customers have acquired text messages offering them 5GB of free data per month. Not like the Fido offer you, on the other hand, the Rogers deal seems to be indefinite.
The complete text reads as follows:
“Rogers svc msg: Great news! We added an extra 5GB of data to your plan at no additional cost. This is an exclusive offer to thank you for being a Rogers customer. You don’t have to do anything – this freebie is already on your account. You will receive a notification with details about this change. You’ll also see the bonus data when you log in to your Rogers account online. The 5GB of data will stay on your account for as long as you keep your plan.”
Last but not least, the message lists a amount for customers to phone if they have any queries.
In the end, if you are a Rogers subscriber, it’d be really worth preserving an eye out for this message, or even checking your account to see if the 5GB of data has been extra. It stays unclear what eligibility metrics exist, on the other hand. If you really do not see the 5GB of data, it could also be really worth calling in to check out, but your mileage may possibly differ.
When any bonus data is welcome, it is also aggravating that each Rogers and Fido have opted to give men and women much more data throughout a time when most men and women are employing significantly less. Mainly because of COVID-19, a lot of men and women are functioning remotely and investing significantly less time away from Wi-Fi, so mobile data utilization is down. Providing customers a short-term reduction in their month-to-month bill would go a whole lot even more than 5GB of free data.