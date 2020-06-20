Ricky Martin Put on Happy Face for His Kids Despite Anxiety During Covid-19 Crisis

WENN

The ‘Pausa’ singer has been placing up a brave front for his younger young children in spite of ‘the uncertainty, the management, the dread, the nervousness, the grief, the sadness.’

Ricky Martin has been placing on a “poker face” for the sake of his youngsters for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, simply because “they need to see me strong.”

The “She Bangs” hitmaker opened up on lifestyle in lockdown for the duration of an look on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” on Thursday, June 18, 2020, the place he unveiled residing in the mountains ready him, his husband Jwan Yosef, and their 4 youngsters for isolation.

On the other hand, it really is been far from plain sailing for the household of 6, as Ricky, 48, confessed, “It still was overwhelming… not knowing what was going (on), the uncertainty, the control, the fear, the anxiety, the grief, the sadness.”

“I was sad,” he additional. “And then I was obviously poker face because my kids, they need to see me strong. They need to see me happy. So it’s been intense, but I turned it into music.”

The star’s been retaining up his creativity and just lately launched the intercourse-song EP, “Pausa”, which he previously unveiled had been a full household affair.

He advised Enjoyment Tonight, “My husband took the picture of my new album cover. My assistant, who is quarantining with us, he all of a sudden became a set decorator and he’s an expert at lighting. We gotta reinvent ourselves, I guess!”

“(Twins Valentino and Matteo, 11, are) picky and they love music,” he continued. “Especially this new single (Tiburones)… One of the twins, he heard it and then (he’s like), ‘Nice. Yeah. This I like’. It’s pure, it’s honest, it’s real and they come up with ideas and I take them away. It’s good.”

Ricky and Jwan also share daughter Lucia, who turns two later on this 12 months, and son Renn, whom they welcomed final October 2019.