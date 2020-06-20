REI closing store in Westminster’s Orchard Town Center after failing to reach an agreement with landlord

The outside recreation giant REI is closing its store in Westminster’s Orchard Town Center, saying it couldn’t reach an agreement with the landlord.

The store will completely shut at six p.m. Monday, REI explained in a statement Thursday. Anyone waiting for an purchase or tools can choose it up curbside 10 a.m.-six p.m. by way of Monday, the organization explained.

REI, which was in the purchasing center for 11 many years, has a number of other outlets along the Front Assortment. Its flagship store in Colorado is in downtown Denver along the South Platte River.

Taylor Alvey, vice president of leasing with Vestar, which owns and operates Orchard Town Center, explained Friday that the organization is disappointed that REI is leaving, but does not count on it to negatively have an impact on company at the purchasing center.

“We have dozens of leading retailers and restaurants who are opening post COVID-19 and doing a brisk business. We continue to open new stores at Orchard Town Center, most recently Club Champion, Jersey Mike’s, and Lululemon, which opened today,” Alvey explained in an e-mail.

The center is hunting forward to the re-opening of the AMC theater in mid-July, the grand opening of a 120-area Aloft Hotel in August and a massive multi-household complicated that will be an extra anchor to the purchasing center opening this fall, Alvey additional.