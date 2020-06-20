Regents approve contracts for CU Buffs football assistants –

The Colorado Board of Regents has accepted the contracts for 5 new football assistant coaches, as effectively as a restructured deal for offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

On Thursday, the Board accepted the contracts, seven-two.

A new, 3-12 months deal for Chiaverini, who was promoted to offensive coordinator by initially-12 months head coach Karl Dorrell, was accepted, along with two-12 months contracts for Danny Langsdorf (quarterbacks coach), Demetrice Martin (cornerbacks), Brett Maxie (safeties), Mitch Rodrigue (offensive line) and Chris Wilson (defensive line).

