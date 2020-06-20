‘Refuse Fascism’ Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rally planned by Refuse Fascism, a group calling for an finish to the leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, took location in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Beginning at three p.m., demonstrators marched from Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street headed for the president’s star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame, which they later on covered with stickers reading through, “Out Now.”

In accordance to their Facebook web page, the rally was in response to the controversial re-start out of Trump’s campaign rallies on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma throughout Juneteenth weekend, which is the commemoration of the finish of slavery in the U.S.

The choice, which was at first to have the rally on June 19, has been criticized as insensitive due to Tulsa currently being the location wherever a race massacre occurred virtually 100 many years in the past, and unsafe due to coronavirus issues.

Other Refuse Fascism rallies have been planned in other cities, which includes Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Honolulu, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

Organizers named on the demonstrations to be “mass nonviolent protests” nationwide.