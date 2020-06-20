Rebel Wilson Paid Extra to Stay Overweight for Movie Role

WENN

Just before she began to slim down this yr, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress says she had to remain excess fat simply because she was paid additional by producers for an onscreen part.

Rebel Wilson continued overeating as she was paid to retain her more substantial frame for a movie part.

The Australian comedian and actress has not too long ago begun slimming down and has dubbed 2020 her “year of health” in buy to shed the lbs.

In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, Rebel reveals that a single cause she continued to dwell unhealthily was that she was paid additional to remain obese for a single part as it essential a more substantial actress.

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it,” she says. “This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

Obtaining established herself as a comedy star in movies like “Bridesmaids” and “Pitch Best“, Rebel is now free of charge to get match – and needs to detail her well being kick in a guide.

“I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool… I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested,” the funnywoman adds. “There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”