Rayshard Brooks’ Wife Is Surprised With A New Car & Clark Atlanta University Provides Full Scholarships For His Children

The Atlanta neighborhood is displaying up and displaying out for Rayshard Brooks’ household following his unfortunate passing. Aside from protesting and building confident that justice is served when it comes to his situation, members of the neighborhood are building confident that his wife and youngsters are taken care of as nicely.

On Friday, lawyer L. Chris Stewart shared that the owners of the community Atlanta eating places, “Slutty Vegan” and “Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks” stunned Rayshard’s wife Tomika Miller with a new car or truck, and also unveiled that Clark Atlanta University will give total scholarships to all the youngsters assured.

As we previously reported, Rayshard was killed earlier this month in Atlanta in the parking great deal of a Wendy’s off University Avenue. The shooting officer was recognized as Garrett Rolfe, and he was fired following the incident, and the other officer concerned in the incident was Devin Brosnan, who was positioned on administrative duty.

The death of Rayshard took spot for the duration of a time in which uprisings have been taking spot all more than the planet, which only intensified the protests that had taken spot in Atlanta. It also led to the Wendy’s restaurant, in which the shooting occurred, to be set on fire.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Garrett Rolfe, the now-former officer accountable for shooting Rayshard was charged with felony murder, and aggravated assault, criminal injury to home, and violations to his oath of workplace.

Devin Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath of workplace.

Want tea right in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click right here to join!

TSR Workers: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94