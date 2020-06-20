Rapper Nas’ Babys Mother COMES OUT – I’m A Proud REPUBLICAN!!

Keep in mind Nas’ babys mom Carmen Bryan – the a single who admitted to cheating on him with Jay Z, when the two rappers had been beefing. We’ll she just announced on social media, that she’a a “proud Republican.”

Carmen, who worked at Def Jam and Capitol information, wrote aa guide about her relationships with Nas and Jay Z and other well known Black celebrities.

Her guide principally dished the grime on her time with Nas, Jay-Z and other enjoyment marketplace figures. But in the very same guide, Carmen also exposed that she had a fling with NBA legend Allen Iverson, who was married at the time.

Carmen is now 48 many years outdated, and unmarried.