BERLIN — Final October, with the Balkans unsettled and the outdated tethers of American diplomacy coming apart, the Trump administration dispatched a new envoy to consider to fix 1 of Europe’s longest-working territorial disputes: the two-decade standoff among Serbia and Kosovo.

The move was unconventional. The State Division presently had a particular envoy to the area, and President Trump’s new emissary, Richard Grenell, was also ambassador to Germany, in which his brash type and embrace of proper-wing figures broke with diplomatic norms.

Ahead of lengthy, Mr. Grenell offended and alienated European diplomats who had worked challenging on Kosovo for many years. They accused him of ignoring their personal, a lot more evolved peace initiatives, of undermining democracy in Kosovo and of turning a blind eye to budding authoritarianism in Serbia, a Russian ally.

“I’m doubtful that in this way you can really resolve a situation like Kosovo, the way it’s being tried by Grenell,” explained Wolfgang Petritsch, a former European Union envoy to Kosovo.