Protests Have Also Broken Out In Latin America Against Police Brutality

MEXICO CITY — Many prominent killings by police officers and 1000’s of arrests more than violations of measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus have roiled Latin America. It is a area acquainted with police brutality, but quite a few individuals really feel the pandemic has develop into a new excuse for protection forces to crack down violently.

Final month, Mexican police detained Giovanni López, a 30-12 months-outdated bricklayer, for not sporting a encounter mask as bystanders pleaded for his release. His physique was later on found in the hospital, and an autopsy uncovered that the lead to of death was blunt trauma to the head.

In Argentina, officers beat up and detained Luis Espinoza, a 31-12 months-outdated day laborer, through an operation in Could to make certain quarantine measures have been getting followed. His physique was observed in a ditch following a weeklong search. 9 cops have been detained in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“The police feel that there is another good pretext for them to be rash, to do some social control and enforce aggressively in the name of a pandemic,” stated José Miguel Vivanco, executive director of the Americas division at Human Rights Observe.

As protests spread across the US and other big cities all around the planet following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, anger more than instances of police brutality has reignited in Latin America.

On Thursday, a demonstration erupted more than the killing of López in Guadalajara, Mexico’s 2nd-biggest city. Police fired tear fuel at protesters, who smashed and burned autos outdoors the government palace. One particular demonstrator poured flammable liquid onto an officer’s uniform, which caught on fire.

Final week, protesters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, referred to as for an finish to police brutality following João Pedro Matos Pinto, 14, was killed through a police raid. Like 75% of people killed by cops in Brazil, Pinto was Black. Demonstrators carried Black Lives Matter indications in an echo of occasions in the US.