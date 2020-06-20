Prince’s Custom ‘Blue Angel’ Guitar From 1980s Sells For $563,500

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A customized guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s has offered for a staggering $563,500 at auction.

The “Blue Angel” Cloud two electrical guitar skyrocketed past the estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 it was anticipated to fetch at the Music Icons sale run by Julien’s Auctions on Friday and Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist’s “love” symbol on its neck starting on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, on the traditional albums “Lovesexy” and “Sign O’ The Times.” He employed it into the early 1990s.

Archivists going via Prince’s possessions at his Paisley Park residence and musical headquarters in Minnesota not too long ago observed the guitar that was imagined to be misplaced in the course of the 4 many years given that his death from an overdose at age 57. A equivalent Prince guitar offered for $700,000 in 2016.

At the exact same auction, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 occasions on stage brought in virtually 10 occasions its anticipated cost, with a ultimate bid of $298,000.

An ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 “Vogue” video offered for $179,200.

The identities of the consumers have been not uncovered.

Products nevertheless to be offered Saturday incorporated Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles song “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.”

