Pompeo Attacks U.N. Council Over Systemic Racism Report Commission

(FRANKFURT, Germany) — U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo stated the determination by the U.N.’s top rated human rights entire body to commission a report on policing and race amid global protests spurred by George Floyd’s death “marks a new low” and confirmed the Trump administration’s determination to withdraw from the Human Rights Council in 2018.

The council agreed Friday in Geneva to commission a U.N. report on systemic racism and discrimination towards Black persons even though stopping brief of ordering a a lot more intensive investigation singling out the United States. Floyd, a handcuffed Black guy, died final month soon after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for various minutes even soon after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

In response, Pompeo on Saturday described the Human Rights Council as “a haven for dictators and the democracies that indulge them” and stated the council need to concentrate its awareness elsewhere.

“If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran,” Pompeo stated in a statement Saturday.

Floyd’s family members, households of other victims of U.S. police violence and hundreds of advocacy groups urged the Human Rights Council to consider up the situation.

The Human Rights Council authorized a consensus resolution following days of grappling above language soon after African nations backed away from their preliminary push for a commission of inquiry, the council’s most intrusive kind of scrutiny focusing a lot more on the U.S.

As a substitute, the resolution mentions historic racism in the U.S. but only calls for a a lot more generic report to be written by the U.N. human rights chief’s workplace and outdoors authorities.

The aim is “to contribute to accountability and redress for victims” in the U.S. and past, the resolution states.

